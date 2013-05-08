John Franklin Joins American Riviera Bank as VP at Montecito Branch

John Franklin, who has more than 40 years of experience in banking in the Santa Barbara area, has joined America Riviera Bank as a vice president and senior relationship officer at its branch in Montecito.

His responsibilities include business development and commercial lending.

“I am delighted to be working with American Riviera Bank,” Franklin said. “The new Montecito branch fills a community banking need in Montecito, Summerland, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara. This new venture is a great fit for me because the bank excels in good customer service and provides old-fashioned, full-service community banking with real people answering your phone calls and serving you when you walk in.”

Franklin’s long experience in the Santa Barbara area has made him one of its most respected bankers. Before joining American Riviera Bank, he was employed at Montecito Bank & Trust for 29 years as a senior vice president in branch management, client relationships and lending. Prior to that, he served 16 years total with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Transamerica Financial.

Born in Santa Barbara and raised in Carpinteria, Franklin has long been active in the community and was recognized as the 1991 Carpinterian of the Year by the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

He serves on the Board of Trustees for the Summerland Sanitary District and served for 23 years as an elected official with the Carpinteria Unified School District Board of Education. Additionally, he has served on the board for both Girls Inc. and the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce. He also co-chairs the chamber’s annual Junior Carpinterian of the Year Scholarship Committee.

American Riviera Bank was founded in 2006 by more than 400 local shareholders and has two branches, at 1033 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara and 525 San Ysidro Road in Montecito. For more information, click here or call 805.965.5942.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing America Riviera Bank.