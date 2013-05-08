Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 7:01 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Business

John Franklin Joins American Riviera Bank as VP at Montecito Branch

By Jennifer Goddard for America Riviera Bank | May 8, 2013 | 12:03 p.m.

John Franklin, who has more than 40 years of experience in banking in the Santa Barbara area, has joined America Riviera Bank as a vice president and senior relationship officer at its branch in Montecito.

John Franklin
John Franklin

His responsibilities include business development and commercial lending.

“I am delighted to be working with American Riviera Bank,” Franklin said. “The new Montecito branch fills a community banking need in Montecito, Summerland, Carpinteria and Santa Barbara. This new venture is a great fit for me because the bank excels in good customer service and provides old-fashioned, full-service community banking with real people answering your phone calls and serving you when you walk in.”

Franklin’s long experience in the Santa Barbara area has made him one of its most respected bankers. Before joining American Riviera Bank, he was employed at Montecito Bank & Trust for 29 years as a senior vice president in branch management, client relationships and lending. Prior to that, he served 16 years total with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and Transamerica Financial.

Born in Santa Barbara and raised in Carpinteria, Franklin has long been active in the community and was recognized as the 1991 Carpinterian of the Year by the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

He serves on the Board of Trustees for the Summerland Sanitary District and served for 23 years as an elected official with the Carpinteria Unified School District Board of Education. Additionally, he has served on the board for both Girls Inc. and the Carpinteria Valley Chamber of Commerce. He also co-chairs the chamber’s annual Junior Carpinterian of the Year Scholarship Committee.

American Riviera Bank was founded in 2006 by more than 400 local shareholders and has two branches, at 1033 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara and 525 San Ysidro Road in Montecito. For more information, click here or call 805.965.5942.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist representing America Riviera Bank.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 