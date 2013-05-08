Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:44 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 

Karen Dwyer: The Link Between a Leader’s Attitude, Company Culture and Hiring Right

By Karen Dwyer, Noozhawk Columnist | May 8, 2013 | 9:03 p.m.

Being a leader could be seen from the outside as a glamorous position, but those who have actually been in a leadership position know that it’s a lot less about glamour and a lot more about hard work.

You have responsibilities and expectations that come with your role as a leader in your company. Leaders often juggle multiple major projects, while trying to successfully look ahead to changes and opportunities in your industry that will help you stay competitive for years to come.

While all of this is important and part of keeping your company headed in the right direction, there are several things you should be keeping on your radar.

1. Attitude Check

When you’re running to the next meeting, closing that big deal or handling the latest crisis, what kind of attitude are you projecting to your employees? Actions may speak louder than words, but attitude trumps them both.

Amanda Gore, a professional speaker, author and workplace communication and performance expert, has made it her goal in life to educate people on the power of their attitude.

“The spirit in which we do anything determines the outcome, whether positive or negative,” Gore says. This especially applies to the relationship between employer and employee where “the mood of the leader will determine the mood of the organization.” And the mood of your company is essentially your culture.

2. The Importance of Company Culture

Company culture has become quite the buzzword during the past few years as employees search for the perfect fit and companies try to define their culture on paper. The 2012 Deloitte Culture in the Workplace study found that “94 percent of executives and 88 percent of employees believe a distinct workplace culture is important to business success.” In addition, the study also uncovered that there was a “correlation between employers who say their organization has a clearly articulated culture and those that say they are ‘happy at work’ and feel ‘valued by the company.’”

Research is showing that company culture has a strong impact on numerous aspects of the business world, including success and employee passion, and that, in turn, impacts hiring.

3. Impact on Hiring

Hiring right is the goal of every leader. After all, a bad hire can cost a company thousands of dollars, according to a 2012 CareerBuilder survey of those in hiring positions.

More than 41 percent said a bad hire cost them $25,000 or more, and 24 percent said it cost them more than $50,000. But sometimes, that bad hire was actually a misalignment of culture. A recent study highlighted on Inc.com reported that many companies are misrepresenting their culture in the hiring process, “leaving many recruits eventually disappointed with their new job.”

In the end, it all comes back to you. The link of a leader’s attitude toward company culture and hiring decisions ultimately begins and ends with you. David Roth, technology entrepreneur and Forbes Magazine contributor, says, “A company’s culture begins with its founders — what they believe in, what they value and how they work.”

Are all of those pieces articulated through your attitude? Make it a point to do regular attitude checks throughout your day. Your organization’s culture and hiring decisions are too important not to.

— Karen Dwyer is owner of Express Employment Professionals, 1025 Chapala St., Suite 206, in Santa Barbara. The opinions expressed are his own and do not reflect the opinions or policies of any outside organization. Click here to contact her or call 805.965.6900.

