Ribbon-Cutting to Mark Completion of New Fence at Walter Capps Park

By Paddy Langlands for Santa Barbara County Parks | May 8, 2013 | 1:27 p.m.

Local officials will gather to formally celebrate a new park improvement at Walter Capps Park, 6731 Del Playa in Isla Vista, at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

A new 390-foot split rail wood fence was installed near the bluff top of the 1.2-acre park.

The County of Santa Barbara Community Services Department oversees the operations of 67 parks and open spaces and prides itself in being good stewards of the environment and protecting parks, open spaces and public resources.

“This was a collaborative effort that I’m honored to be a part of,” said Third District Supervisor Doreen Farr, who represents the community of Isla Vista on the Board of Supervisors. “Safety improvements don’t take the place of personal responsibility, but if this fence assists with diverting individuals away from an unsafe action, all the better for Isla Vista and its residents.”

The Community Services Department is honored to have worked cooperatively with the Third District Office, UCSB Associated Students External Vice President of Local Affairs (EVLPA), Isla Vista Recreation and Park District, Isla Vista Foot Patrol, and UCSB students and families in facilitating the delivery of this new park fencing.

— Paddy Langlands is a deputy director of Santa Barbara County Parks.

 
