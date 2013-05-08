Robert Freeman Appointed to Community Action Commission Board of Directors

The Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County is pleased to announce the appointment of Robert Freeman, CEO of CenCal Health, to the CAC Board of Directors.

Freeman also serves on the Board of Directors of the California Association of Health Insuring Organizations, the association of the six county organized health systems in California.

He is also the president of the Doorway to Health Foundation, the nonprofit foundation that administers the “Healthy Kids” program in Santa Barbara County.

Before coming to the then-Santa Barbara Regional Health Authority in 1993, Freeman spent 10 years in Sacramento serving in various state government capacities, including five years as an assistant cabinet secretary for business, transportation and housing.

This included directing California’s participation in international expositions and serving as executive director of a nonprofit corporation encouraging expanded California trade ties and business development with the European community.

CAC is the largest private, nonprofit agency serving all of Santa Barbara County. It was founded in 1967 and now serves more than 10,000 children, youth, families, adults and seniors each year.

— Elizabeth Lee is a grant writer for the Community Action Commission.