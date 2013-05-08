Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:52 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

SBCAG Given Share of Nearly $1 Billion in New State Construction Funding

By Susana Cruz for the California Transportation Commission | May 8, 2013 | 2:34 p.m.

The state’s vast transportation system received a major infusion of cash, as the California Transportation Commission allocated $878 million in funding to 114 projects that will support job growth, alleviate traffic delays, and repair aging roads and bridges.

“The benefits these projects bring are a huge boon to our economy,” Caltrans Director Malcolm Dougherty said. “This investment in our transportation system creates jobs and improves the quality of life for all Californians.”

The allocations include $476 million from Proposition 1B, a 2006 voter-approved transportation bond. In total, nearly $15.5 billion in Proposition 1B funds have been put to work statewide.

“This billion-dollar investment helps preserve California’s great infrastructure of the past and put thousands of Californian’s to work building something new,” said Brian Kelly, acting secretary of the Business, Transportation & Housing Agency. “These investments in preservation and innovation are absolutely critical to California’s economy: In 2010, traffic congestion caused 95 million hours of delay, wasting fuel and squandering productive, economic activity.”

Highlights of the funding allocations include:

» $180,000 to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments for the Rehabilitation of East Central Avenue between South Miller Street and South College Drive in Santa Maria.

» $160,000 to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments to rehabilitate Cabrillo Street between San Andres Street and La Coronilla Drive in Santa Barbara.

» $77,000 to the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments to rehabilitate Laurel Avenue from M to O streets in Lompoc.

Click here to view information about all projects that received allocations.

— Susana Cruz represents the California Transportation Commission.

 
