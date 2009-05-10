Commentary: Tonight I am So Very Tired and So Very Angry

What will it take for citizens to wake up and realize politicians are playing dangerous games with our lives?

[Editor’s note: This commentary was written Friday night while the author was out of state.]

In September 1963, after the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Ala., claimed the lives of four precious African-American children, I recall the striking eulogy by a saddened and impassioned minister. Roughly paraphrasing, “Today I am so very tired and so very angry to attend the funerals of still more murdered black children.”

Tonight, in a hotel room in Raleigh, N.C., on a business trip with my wife, we’ve been informed that our friend and house sitter is evacuating our Goleta home with our aged dogs, ahead of the advancing Jesusita Fire. We received a similar order to evacuate less than a year ago during the Gap Fire. We chose to stay and fight for our home then. The savagery of the intervening Tea Fire is well known to all locals. This is no way to live! It’s absolutely unacceptable!

Tonight I am so very tired and so very angry to once again realize the abject failure of our elected officials to protect us from the perpetrators of such fires, and to develop a rapidly deployed, comprehensive fire suppression team that extinguishes smaller blazes quickly and efficiently, regardless of the time of day, before they become conflagrations.

I’m an emergency physician with years of practice experience in several regional hospitals. I’m also the chairman of the Disaster Preparedness Committee at Community Memorial Hospital in Ventura. My job is to think ahead of disasters — to foresee and troubleshoot problems before they occur. In the area of arson and fire suppression, our local and state politicians have not done the same. They’ve failed miserably and repeatedly in their most basic charge — to adequately protect the lives and property of those who elected them.

While rumors still fly about the cause of the Jesusita Fire, all our other most recent fires have been started purposely or accidentally by people, not some freak accidents of nature. The Tea Fire was preceded by incomprehensibly stupid people starting bonfires at night in a high-fire-risk area where they were absolutely banned by law; others by frank terrorists who get pleasure out of hurting and killing others.

So what’s being done to stop such morons and monsters, and what’s additionally being done to quickly and efficiently staunch such fires after they start? Tragically, not enough! That’s why we’re experiencing our third massive local fire in less than a year. We’ve become the Fire Capital of California!

What follows are several concepts I hope will start a community-wide discussion and groundswell of passionate political might from voters on this most critical issue — our personal safety and the security of our homes.

1. Law-enforcement friends inform me they already know the majority of arsonists in our community from previous arrests and convictions. The recidivism rate for such monsters is too unacceptably high to ever permit their return to the streets. Yet politicians have permitted such travesties. New laws need to be passed ASAP to prosecute arsonists as terrorists attempting mass murder and global destruction of property. They need to be put away forever.

2. State and local law enforcement need to establish regular, multimember 24/7 fire patrols in the foothills around our community throughout the fire season to identify and catch perpetrators, and to quickly initiate fire suppression activities. Cost too much? Please! Find cuts in current bloated state and local budgets! What’s more important than the lives and properties of local citizens? Just do it!

3. We need to hold state and local officials personally financially responsible for their decisions that cause additional fire damage and deaths. As an emergency physician, I’m righteously required to carry medical malpractice insurance, as even slight errors can cause unnecessary suffering and death. Let our politicians be held to the same standard! Their bad decisions produce many more fatalities and anguish than any of mine. Of what decisions am I speaking?

» The decision during the Gap Fire to not initiate airborne fire suppression until the next morning, causing a much larger fire and worse outcome.

» The decision to move the refueling base for local fire suppression aircraft to Santa Maria instead of here, where the huge majority of fires occur. This delays resupply and refueling of our helicopters and tankers.

» The decision to not renew the contract with the tanker refueling station in Santa Maria “in time” this year, critically hampering the first 24 hours of fire suppression efforts, as planes had to fly to Porterville instead.

» The decision to wait four days with the current Jesusita Fire before calling in huge DC-10 for fire suppression. Did they need 78 homes damaged and 8,700 acres burned to decide to really get serious?

» The decision to avoid purchasing and locally stationing several large fixed-wing tanker aircraft that scoop huge quantities of ocean water into their hulls and deposit it on spreading fires. It’s more than justified!

» The decision to not brutally prosecute the “kids from City College” who set illegal bonfires in the hills above Montecito last year that may have resulted in the Tea Fire. That faulty decision, even if the cases were never won, gave a green light to the loons and monsters who start such damnable blazes.

I’m sure others can add to this initial list, and I strongly encourage them to do so.

Tonight I am so very tired and so very angry ...

P.S. — This statement in no way denigrates the heroic work of firefighters, who continue to risk their lives protecting our lives and homes. I admire their guts and grittiness, pray for their safety, and deeply grieve for their serious injuries. My outrage is specifically directed at state and local politicians who’ve failed to develop viable solutions to arsonists and fire-starting idiots in this extremely high fire-danger community, and repeatedly blunder through the opening hours of fires when aggressive action might lead to earlier containment.

Daniel Levy M.D., FACEP, is a Goleta resident.