Jesusita Fire: Red Cross Closes Dos Pueblos Shelter

Responding to Saturday’s easing of evacuation orders, the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter placed its emergency shelter at Dos Pueblos High School, 7266 Alameda Ave., on standby status. Anyone in need of a safe place to stay as a result of the Jesusita Fire is encouraged to go to the UCSB Multiactivity Center at Mesa and Ocean roads on campus. The UCSB shelter will be open 24 hours a day until further notice.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross was distributing free cleanup kits, dust masks and water for those affected by the fire. The kits will be available until 6 p.m. Saturday and between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday in the rear parking lot of the organization’s headquarters, 2707 State St.

Click here to make a secure donation for the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter. Click here for more information or call 805.687.1331.

— Marjorie Wass represents the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter.