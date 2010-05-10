Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:15 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Bill Macfadyen: What Are Your Solutions for Santa Barbara’s Budget?

Noozhawk earns a grant from Common Sense California for a public engagement project on the city's long-range finances, and we need your help

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | May 10, 2010 | 2:24 a.m.

For the last few years, the city of Santa Barbara has been grappling with increasingly brutal multimillion-dollar budget cuts. In that regard, our community is not unlike many other cities and towns across the country.

But Santa Barbara isn’t just any other community, and I’m not even talking about our spectacular scenery and weather.

We have a proud tradition here of getting involved, of seizing historic moments, of community activism. Now Noozhawk is about to provide a unique opportunity to put that passion and creativity to work in the most innovative way yet.

We’ve just been awarded a public engagement grant from Common Sense California, a nonprofit organization based at Pepperdine University’s School of Public Policy. Despite the oxymoronic name, Common Sense California has been at the forefront in developing policy solutions on some of the most challenging issues our state faces. Click here for a related story on Common Sense California.

Through grants, partnerships, relationships and conferences, CSC helps foster public, or civic, engagement in the areas of K-12 education, land use and municipal budgeting. CSC has been watching Noozhawk since our founding in 2007 because there are so many interactive, public-engagement elements to what we do in the online-only world. A key advantage is our staff of professional journalists.

Common Sense California is looking for ways to help local government develop structural budget reforms that are vital in today’s tumultuous economic environment. CSC asked Noozhawk to identify a local project and, gluttons for punishment that we are, we chose the Santa Barbara budget.

Over the next six weeks or so, Noozhawk will explore the city’s current financial situation, trends in the past decade, how the budget works, what the process involves, who the players and stakeholders are, what the issues are and — most important — why you should care.

Then you get your say.

Through a Web-based, social-media program provided by UserVoice.com, Santa Barbara residents will be able to communicate directly with us and with fellow users — creating, sharing and voting on long-range priorities, directions and possible solutions in a massive public-input process. Users will have another six weeks to propel ideas forward for how Santa Barbara spends its money, or how it can do it more wisely. Meanwhile, Noozhawk’s professional reporters will tackle your ideas from the research and analysis side to help determine their viability.

At the end of our project, we’ll take the top few ideas and present them to the mayor and City Council, the city administrator, union officials and other stakeholders. Our goal is to provide several constructive, workable solutions that can assist elected officials and policy makers in making the tough long-range choices they must make, in a far more collaborative way than previously possible. We also hope we can help citizens become more informed about what a city can — and can not — provide.

I’m asking you to follow along as Noozhawk’s public engagement series gets under way this week, and then join us in this project. Once UserVoice is launched, I need you to register to participate and add your voice — and then ask all of your Santa Barbara family, friends and neighbors to do the same. As we go, we’ll explain in greater detail how UserVoice and the public engagement process works. Online tutorials will make it even easier.

On issue after issue, Santa Barbara appears to be in crisis, but its citizens are some of the most creative, educated, engaged and civic-minded people you’ll find anywhere. We have the tools, you have the talent, and together we can meet these challenges and restore our community to fiscal health.

It’s time to make your voice heard.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 