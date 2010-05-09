Mission Canyon Brush Fire Quickly Corralled

A small brush fire broke out in Mission Canyon late Sunday afternoon amid high winds, but firefighters from the Santa Barbara County and city fire departments quickly smothered the flames. There were no injuries and no structures were threatened.

The fire site is about a quarter-mile from the path the devastating Jesusita Fire took through the canyon last May.

Authorities said Sunday’s grass fire was reported about 3:30 p.m. on the Woods estate property in the 2300 block of Foothill Road above the Tennis Club of Santa Barbara. Five engines responded from the two departments and firefighters had the half-acre blaze under control about 40 minutes later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Santa Barbara County is under a high wind advisory through 11 a.m. Monday. Winds up to 30 mph with frequent gusts as high as 45 mph swept into the South Coast on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported.

A second low pressure system is expected to move into the area Tuesday, bringing even stronger winds.

