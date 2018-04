Noozhawk Begins Our Candidate Q&As with Candidates for DA

The June 8 statewide primary election is less than a month away and absentee ballots are being released Monday. To help voters with their decisions, we at Noozhawk are continuing our tradition of grilling candidates with the latest version of our popular campaign Q&As. We peppered the candidates with questions and we think you’ll find their answers enlightening and informative. If not, campaign contact information and additional resources are included at the end of each article.

For those readers new to Noozhawk, please note that we don’t take editorial positions or endorse political candidates or issues. We prefer to keep our reporters writing news stories, not editorials; it protects their objectivity and, besides, we don’t have an independent editorial board — not that anyone else around here does either. We also know our readers, who don’t need us to tell them how to vote but do ask us to provide as much information as we can so they can make an educated choice.

May 24 is the last day to register to vote in the June 8 election. Polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Click here for a vote-by-mail application. Click here for more information from the Santa Barbara County Elections Office.

In alphabetical order, here are the answers from the two Santa Barbara County district attorney candidates:

» Joyce Dudley

» Josh Lynn

Here are the answers from the two candidates for the 2nd supervisorial district seat:

» Dan Secord

» Janet Wolf

