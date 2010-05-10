Randy Alcorn: Illegal Immigration Idiocies

Anyone who thinks the cost of lettuce and lawn care is low hasn’t considered the very real costs of illegal immigration, which like a growing tumor are starting to become alarmingly apparent. That tumor began to metastasize in Arizona prompting that state to pass its controversial law that necessitates people there carry ID validating their legal residency.

Arizona and California, along with other Southwestern states, are taking the brunt of a relentless assault of illegal immigration that is spreading across the country. It’s diluting public education, straining public welfare programs, bankrupting hospitals, increasing violent crime, overcrowding prisons, eroding pay scales of manual labor jobs, and putting more unlicensed and uninsured drivers on our crowded highways. It is virtually the sole source of the United States’ disturbing third-world rate of population growth.

Illegal immigration has been left untreated too long and become a monstrously serious ailment for America. Arizona’s remedy is harsh, born of desperation, but not entirely unprecedented.

Policing is a necessary evil most of us resent. If we drive a car at night we are subjected to arbitrary sobriety stops. If we travel by air we must endure personally intrusive security screening at airports. In both cases we must produce ID that proves who we are. Because some people drive drunk and some people blow up airplanes, we grudgingly accept these police intrusions.

Because Arizona is being overwhelmed by illegal aliens, state law now allows police to demand proof of legal residency, but only in the course of a lawful stop, detention or arrest. Nevertheless, that law is another irksome police-state intrusion imposed on us because of a criminal minority.

Some people, including police, are refusing to abide by the Arizona law. Well, if we could each pick and choose which laws should not be enforced or adhered to because we believe they unjustly criminalize people, I would choose drug laws. Those are truly unjust, but are enthusiastically enforced. What is it about illegal immigration that defies common sense among so many people?

If, as the TV character, Dr. Gregory House, is fond of saying, “most people are idiots,” few issues confronting America today more starkly reveal that disturbing possibility than does the issue of illegal immigration.

Perhaps the most repeated idiotic rationalization for tolerating the invasion of foreign trespassers is that they are just hardworking people trying to support their families. The fact that they broke our laws to be here is somehow excused by their irresponsibly having children that they could not support in their native lands? Extending this rationale we could forgive bank robbers, burglars and tax cheats who have families to support.

And, if the need to support a family earns one a free pass to America, then we had better be prepared for a tidal wave of immigrants. The world has millions of families just a missed meal away from starvation. Too much charity is not a virtue. Our national resources have natural limits. We ignore this reality at our own peril. After the locusts of human overpopulation ravage America what will be left for the earth’s hordes to devour?

The next illogical argument in pro-immigration’s arsenal of asininity is that we are a nation of immigrants — as if that worn-out cliché somehow justifies illegal immigration. Are we today a nation of immigrants? If so wouldn’t that mean that most Americans alive today were born in a country other than America, to parents who were not Americans? Go back far enough into history and you will find that most every nation on earth could claim to be a nation of immigrants. So what?

What makes a nation are definite geographic boundaries within which legitimate citizens adhere to a system of commonly accepted laws and share an overriding culture along with a common language. Not since 5th-century Rome has a great nation just laid back and allowed itself to be overrun by invading hordes of foreigners who were “simply looking for a better life.”

Another pro-immigration argument that relies on emotion rather than on reason proposes that because they are here anyhow, illegal immigrants should be allowed to stay. Some have established themselves here; have families with children who, under a contorted interpretation of the Constitution, are automatic citizens. It would be inhumane to expel the trespassers now.

Prison is inhumane, too, but a necessary consequence of unlawful behavior. Without consequences there is no discipline. Without discipline there is no order. Without order there is no civilization.

There is no statute of limitations on international trespassing that allows one to become a legal permanent resident simply by avoiding deportation long enough. And, didn’t we try something like that back in 1986 by granting comprehensive amnesty? What did that get us but millions more trespassers?

The final refuge of pro-immigration sympathizers who cannot support their position with logic is racism. The primitive reasoning here is that since most illegal immigrants are Hispanic those who oppose illegal immigration must be racists. This calumnious canard has been so overused that it has virtually lost all its power to shame, embarrass or scare anyone. But, let’s pretend for a moment that it is true. What would it change? Would all the deleterious consequences of illegal immigration go away simply because those who opposed it were racists?

Let’s not be idiots.

— Santa Barbara political observer Randy Alcorn can be contacted at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .