Share a Pair with Diani Shoes to Benefit Soles4Souls

Caroline Diani, owner of Diani Shoes, is hosting through June 5 the store’s fifth annual shoe drive benefiting Soles4Souls Inc.

Diani Shoes will collect donations of men’s, women’s and children’s new or gently warn flat-soled shoes. Through the Soles4Souls organization, the shoes collected will be shipped to impoverished communities in the United States and throughout other parts of the world, including Japan.

Soles4Souls is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 by Wayne Elsey. Soles4Souls has donated more than 13 million pairs of shoes to people all over the world who are victims of natural disasters or living in poverty. Click here for more information on the work of this organization.

Diani opened her first boutique in 2002 with the idea that Santa Barbara should have a European-style shopping resource combining chic, casual sophistication with exceptional customer service. Using the pristine Kenyan beaches of her childhood holidays as inspiration, she created a stunning retail space that draws upon her cosmopolitan roots, yet also reflects her appreciation for the Southern California lifestyle.

The success spawned a sister store in 2007, Diani Shoes, just a few doors down from the original boutique. Diani Shoes offers the latest in high fashion footwear and accessories. Around the same time, Diani became global with the launch of dianiboutique.com, a comprehensive, high fashion e-commerce site.

Diani said she is thrilled to continue supporting the work of Soles4Souls.

“Last year, Diani customers and the greater Santa Barbara community showed great enthusiasm and support for our shoe drive, and we were thrilled to collect and ship over 3,000 pairs of shoes,” she said. “We hope to get this amazing community behind us again this year and exceed our record number with even more shoe donations.”

— Ashley van Meter represents Diani Shoes.