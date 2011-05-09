Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:45 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

Share a Pair with Diani Shoes to Benefit Soles4Souls

Santa Barbara store is hosting its fifth annual shoe drive through June 5

By Ashley van Meter for Diani Shoes | May 9, 2011 | 5:52 p.m.

Caroline Diani, owner of Diani Shoes, is hosting through June 5 the store’s fifth annual shoe drive benefiting Soles4Souls Inc.

Diani Shoes will collect donations of men’s, women’s and children’s new or gently warn flat-soled shoes. Through the Soles4Souls organization, the shoes collected will be shipped to impoverished communities in the United States and throughout other parts of the world, including Japan.

Soles4Souls is a nonprofit organization founded in 2006 by Wayne Elsey. Soles4Souls has donated more than 13 million pairs of shoes to people all over the world who are victims of natural disasters or living in poverty. Click here for more information on the work of this organization.

Diani opened her first boutique in 2002 with the idea that Santa Barbara should have a European-style shopping resource combining chic, casual sophistication with exceptional customer service. Using the pristine Kenyan beaches of her childhood holidays as inspiration, she created a stunning retail space that draws upon her cosmopolitan roots, yet also reflects her appreciation for the Southern California lifestyle.

The success spawned a sister store in 2007, Diani Shoes, just a few doors down from the original boutique. Diani Shoes offers the latest in high fashion footwear and accessories. Around the same time, Diani became global with the launch of dianiboutique.com, a comprehensive, high fashion e-commerce site.

Diani said she is thrilled to continue supporting the work of Soles4Souls.

“Last year, Diani customers and the greater Santa Barbara community showed great enthusiasm and support for our shoe drive, and we were thrilled to collect and ship over 3,000 pairs of shoes,” she said. “We hope to get this amazing community behind us again this year and exceed our record number with even more shoe donations.”

— Ashley van Meter represents Diani Shoes.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 