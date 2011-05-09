Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:42 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Fun and Fit: Spring Into Healthy Habits with 30-Day Challenge

Feel better, look slimmer — and maybe even win a prize!

By Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams, MA, Noozhawk Columnists | May 9, 2011 | 8:10 p.m.

As summer draws nearer, many of our students and clients are asking for ways to get healthier, lose weight, establish better eating habits — you know the drill; we all want to improve, right?

Just like you, our students have plenty of motivation; what they want is accurate and well-rounded information that will create good, long-term habits. With the schedule and geographical constraints many of you have, we have designed a 30-day online challenge that will do just that! Exercise. Nutrition. Lifestyle. Motivation. These will all be part of the challenge, with an emphasis on forming habits that will override the “stay-stuck” habits that so many of us have.

And, because we like to reward people who make good health a priority, there are also prizes and giveaways. Yup, Fun & Fit have some small-business BFFs who want to help you! Read on ...

The secret to a healthier, slimmer, more fit you lies in your daily choices and habits. Why do more of the same when it’s not working? The Spring Into Healthy Habits 30-Day Challenge will put you on the road to lasting change in just 30 days by “sneaking” new habits into your lifestyle.

It’s different and better than all those other programs you may have tried because it gives you information and guidance that has already been proven effective for the thousands and thousands of students we’ve worked with over the years. No gimmicks, no undue suffering, no taunting, no unsafe or short-term results — just new habits you will “sneak” into your lifestyle.

Click here to register or learn more.

Healthy Heart Basket from Hanna's Herb Shop — you could win this
Healthy Heart Basket from Hanna’s Herb Shop — you could win this!

Beginning next Monday, May 16, you’ll receive daily emails with specific steps for you to take. And it gets even better! You can also win one of four gift baskets from Hanna’s Herb Shop (each worth $100), one of five berry shipments from Cal Giant Berries, or a basket of berries with a $25 gift card to Academy Sports & Outdoors.

In addition, every participant will receive a 20 percent discount coupon to Hanna’s Herb Shop, plus a free downloadable CD of workout music from iSweat Music. In other words, you get back much more than you put in!

And we’ll be doing the challenge right along with you. We want to be our best for the Santa Barbara beach season, too!

— Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program. Fun and Fit answers real questions from real people, so please send your comments and questions to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

