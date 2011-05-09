Letter to the Editor: Artificial Kelp Could Help Goleta Beach

For the nth time this year, soil is being trucked to western Goleta Beach (toward UCSB) to restore it. A large part of this soil/sand will be washed away with the next storm, and the replenishment effort will start again.

It is an expensive process, and the large dump trucks put tremendous wear on the all of the road surface between where the soil is picked up and where it is deposited on Goleta Beach, where the road surface is in bad shape.

There is a west to east current drift that normally leaves the beach pretty much intact, but in rough weather, the current carries the sand away.

Surely a correctly sited artificial kelp bed, like the one mentioned in this L.A.Times story, could help.

Peter Sturken

Santa Barbara