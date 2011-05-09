Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:46 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Pearl Chase Society Homes Tour to Feature Santa Barbara’s Upper Eastside

Tickets are available for purchase now for Sunday's neighborhood exhibit

By Jennifer Jimmerson for the Pearl Chase Society | May 9, 2011 | 4:38 p.m.

The Pearl Chase Society will present the 12th Annual Historic Homes Tour next Sunday featuring the Upper Eastside neighborhood.

“We are exhibiting a collection of exceptional homes this year,” society president Sue Adams said. “We have visitors booking from the Bay Area, Los Angeles and even the East Coast for this tour. It will be one of our best.”

The tour will provide a unique opportunity to view five homes in one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods. The homes were built from 1897 to 1933 and represent a variety of architectural styles, including Spanish Colonial Revival, Italian Villa, California Craftsman, Spanish Bungalow and Andalusian Spanish Revival.

The tour will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15. Tickets are $55 for non-members, $50 per person for current members of the society, and $75 for a tour ticket and a first-time-only membership in the society. Early reservations are advised as the tour has sold out in the past.

All tickets are sold by reservation only. Tickets are available by mailing a check to the Pearl Chase Society, Historic Homes Tour, P.O. Box 30154, Santa Barbara, CA 93130-0154, or click here to purchase tickets online. For more information, call 805.961.3938.

— Jennifer Jimmerson is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 