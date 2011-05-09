Pearl Chase Society Homes Tour to Feature Santa Barbara’s Upper Eastside

Tickets are available for purchase now for Sunday's neighborhood exhibit

The Pearl Chase Society will present the 12th Annual Historic Homes Tour next Sunday featuring the Upper Eastside neighborhood.

“We are exhibiting a collection of exceptional homes this year,” society president Sue Adams said. “We have visitors booking from the Bay Area, Los Angeles and even the East Coast for this tour. It will be one of our best.”

The tour will provide a unique opportunity to view five homes in one of the city’s most historic neighborhoods. The homes were built from 1897 to 1933 and represent a variety of architectural styles, including Spanish Colonial Revival, Italian Villa, California Craftsman, Spanish Bungalow and Andalusian Spanish Revival.

The tour will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15. Tickets are $55 for non-members, $50 per person for current members of the society, and $75 for a tour ticket and a first-time-only membership in the society. Early reservations are advised as the tour has sold out in the past.

All tickets are sold by reservation only. Tickets are available by mailing a check to the Pearl Chase Society, Historic Homes Tour, P.O. Box 30154, Santa Barbara, CA 93130-0154, or click here to purchase tickets online. For more information, call 805.961.3938.

— Jennifer Jimmerson is a publicist.