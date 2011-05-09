Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:36 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Fire Department Accrues $850,000 in Overtime Costs

City Council also will consider $54,000 in expenses for City Attorney's Office

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | May 9, 2011 | 11:55 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council on Tuesday is expected to approve $904,000 in unbudgeted costs for the Fire Department and City Attorney’s Office.

Nine months into fiscal year 2011, city staff will go over the Third Quarter Financial Review.

Overtime costs for the Fire Department have added up to $850,000 in nine months because the staffing minimums had to be filled with overtime employees when there was an “extraordinary number of personnel out of work due to injury or sickness,” and 10 people retired early in the fiscal year.

An assistant city attorney left and was paid $91,000 in accrued vacation and sick leave, which was $54,000 of “unexpected costs,” according to the city’s staff report.

The additional costs will be covered by transient occupancy tax revenues, since staff members estimate totals to be much more than originally budgeted.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

