Santa Barbara Library Hosting Job Search Workshops

Get tips on resume writing, online applications and other skills

Polish your word processing and web searching skills, develop a resume and learn about online job search tools during two 90-minute sessions, May 17 and May 19, from 6 to 7:30pm at the Santa Barbara Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.

If you have basic computer skills, know how to perform Google searches, and know how to send and receive email, you are ready for this class.

An experienced computer tutor will teach attendees how to create resumes, write cover letters, research businesses, post resumes online, use online forms to submit information, and tips and tricks for web researching.

Laptops will be provided during the class.

There is a 10-person limit, and registration is required. To sign up, contact Brent Field at 805.564.5623 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Christine Gallery is a reference librarian for the Santa Barbara Public Library.