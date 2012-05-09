Business After-Hours at Butler Event Center to Feature Candidate Meet-and-Greet

Get to know the hopefuls running in local elections at the May 23 networking event

The community is invited to join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce for a candidate meet-and-greet during the May Business After-Hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 23 at the Butler Event Center, 3744 State St. in Santa Barbara.

Come check out the new Butler Event Center, centrally located between Goleta and Santa Barbara. The space is perfect for events of all sizes.

Enjoy a glass of wine and great networking, and meet candidates running for local elected offices. Be prepared for the June primary and the November elections by getting to know the candidates.

Don’t forget your business cards to win great door prizes.

The cost is $10 for members, $15 for nonmembers and $5 for Ambassadors.

Click here to register.