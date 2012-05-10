Friday, June 15 , 2018, 4:38 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Chargers Fall to Peninsula in Hard-Fought Tennis Matchup

Dos Pueblos finds strength in singles, with freshman Joshua Wang battling back and winning a tiebreaker

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | May 10, 2012 | 2:04 a.m.

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team (13-4) took the long trip to Peninsula on Wednesday under warm and clear skies with the goal of just playing well. We had nothing to lose, since we were playing the No. 10 team in Division I. After a nearly three-hour, well-fought contest, we lost 7-11.

The Chargers’ strength was in singles. Freshman Patrick Corpuz played close and fell to three-star recruit Jake Hoeger, 4-6,  then took down two-star recruit Mark Hashimoto, 6-1. Senior Sean Handley closed out his senior year taking two sets, 6-3 and 6-1, against Hashimoto and Adrian Muttalib, respectively.

Freshman Joshua Wang took down Muttalib, 6-2, and in his last set of the day he faced off Hashimoto in a thrilling battle. He was down 1-4 and climbed back to even at 6 all, then won the tiebreaker, 8-6. Fatigue didn’t seem to bother him, as he had taken his AP calculus test Wednesday.

In doubles, the Chargers took two tough sets at 6-4 each in the third round. Senior Jake Roberts and Caleb Franzen beat the No. 1s, Nick Tong and Andrew Whitman. Greg Steigerwald and Andrew Tufenkian beat the No. 3s, Arian Akhaven/Andrew Zhang.

We are proud of our incredible and supportive team, who gave us so much to cheer about this season. Never stop believing.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Patrick Corpuz 1-1
Sean Handley 2-1
Joshua Wang 2-1
Noah Gluschankoff 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Greg Steigerwald/Andrew Tufenkian 1-2
Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 1-2
Mason Casady/Sam Boulanger 0-2
Mason Casady/Ankush Khemani 0-1

Peninsula Singles

Jake Hoeger 3-0
Mark Hashimoto 0-3
Adrian Muttalib 1-2

Peninsula Doubles

Nick Tong/Andrew Whitman 2-1
Kyle Reece/Jeff Chen 3-0
Arian Akhaven/Andrew Zhang 2-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 