Chargers Fall to Peninsula in Hard-Fought Tennis Matchup

The Dos Pueblos High School boys’ tennis team (13-4) took the long trip to Peninsula on Wednesday under warm and clear skies with the goal of just playing well. We had nothing to lose, since we were playing the No. 10 team in Division I. After a nearly three-hour, well-fought contest, we lost 7-11.

The Chargers’ strength was in singles. Freshman Patrick Corpuz played close and fell to three-star recruit Jake Hoeger, 4-6, then took down two-star recruit Mark Hashimoto, 6-1. Senior Sean Handley closed out his senior year taking two sets, 6-3 and 6-1, against Hashimoto and Adrian Muttalib, respectively.

Freshman Joshua Wang took down Muttalib, 6-2, and in his last set of the day he faced off Hashimoto in a thrilling battle. He was down 1-4 and climbed back to even at 6 all, then won the tiebreaker, 8-6. Fatigue didn’t seem to bother him, as he had taken his AP calculus test Wednesday.

In doubles, the Chargers took two tough sets at 6-4 each in the third round. Senior Jake Roberts and Caleb Franzen beat the No. 1s, Nick Tong and Andrew Whitman. Greg Steigerwald and Andrew Tufenkian beat the No. 3s, Arian Akhaven/Andrew Zhang.

We are proud of our incredible and supportive team, who gave us so much to cheer about this season. Never stop believing.

Dos Pueblos Singles

Patrick Corpuz 1-1

Sean Handley 2-1

Joshua Wang 2-1

Noah Gluschankoff 0-1

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Greg Steigerwald/Andrew Tufenkian 1-2

Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen 1-2

Mason Casady/Sam Boulanger 0-2

Mason Casady/Ankush Khemani 0-1

Peninsula Singles

Jake Hoeger 3-0

Mark Hashimoto 0-3

Adrian Muttalib 1-2

Peninsula Doubles

Nick Tong/Andrew Whitman 2-1

Kyle Reece/Jeff Chen 3-0

Arian Akhaven/Andrew Zhang 2-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.