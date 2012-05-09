Driver Injured in Rollover Crash on Carrillo Hill

Police say the man lost control of his vehicle after suffering a 'medical episode'

A motorist was hospitalized Wednesday when he suffered a medical problem while driving and crashed his car on Carrillo Hill, causing a brief closure of the road, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The victim, a man in his 40s whose identity was not released, was taken to Cottage Hospital for treatment of minor cuts and bruises, according to police Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The man had a history of medical problems, Harwood said, adding that he was being kept overnight in the hospital for observation.

The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 11 a.m. as the driver, who is properly licensed, was headed north down Carrillo Street in a Honda Passport SUV, Harwood said. As a result of a “medical episode,” Harwood said, the driver swerved toward the side of the road, hit a tree and some shrubs, then rolled his vehicle.

Northbound traffic on Carrillo was halted for about 30 minutes while emergency crews tended to the victim and cleared the wreckage.

