Hospice of Santa Barbara Honors Senior Volunteer Ann Smithcors

May 7-11 is National Senior Volunteer Week, and Hospice of Santa Barbara recently honored senior volunteer Ann Smithcors for her 30 years of service to the nonprofit.
Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 500 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.
— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.