Police Seek Public’s Help in Attempted Sexual Assault Case

Santa Barbara police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two suspects wanted in connection with an alleged attempted sexual assault that occurred last month on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside.

A woman reported being attacked at 8:30 p.m. April 26 by two men as she exited her RV parked near Cacique and Quarantina streets, Sgt. Riley Harwood said in a news release issued Wednesday.

He said two assailants attempted to sexually assault the victim and had removed some of her clothing, but they fled the area on foot when a vehicle drove by.

Both suspects are described as white or Hispanic men of medium build, and were believed to be wearing dark hooded sweatshirts, light-colored canvas carpenter pants and work boots. The first suspect is believed to be between 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 3 inches tall, and the second is believed to be between 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-7

The ages of the men are unknown.

The Santa Barbara Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying possible suspects. Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Detective Charles Katsapis at 805.897.2335 or call anonymously to 805.897.2386.

