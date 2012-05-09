Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:07 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Sansum Clinic Names Vince Jensen as New President, Chief Operating Officer

He brings more than 20 years of health-care leadership experience

By Jill Fonte for Sansum Clinic | May 9, 2012 | 12:26 p.m.

Sansum Clinic has announced the appointment of Vince Jensen as president and chief operating officer, effective June 18.

Vince Jensen

Jensen brings with him more than 20 years of health-care leadership experience in large multi-specialty group, hospital and IPA settings. In addition to his executive skills, Jensen has particular expertise in strategic and business development, managed care negotiations and revenue cycle management.

Jensen comes to Sansum Clinic from City of Hope Medical Group, where he has served for 12 years as chief operating officer overseeing its clinical and business operations. He is credited with helping make City of Hope’s physician enterprise one of the state’s largest and most profitable academic practice plans.

“After a comprehensive, nationwide search that yielded a number of exceptional candidates, we are thrilled to have Vince joining us next month,” said Kurt Ransohoff, CEO and medical director of Sansum Clinic. “We have a number of major initiatives under way, with several more planned for the future, and we believe Vince’s leadership experience will be invaluable in shaping the future of Sansum Clinic.

“Vince will oversee daily operations of our clinical and administrative facilities, lead our executive team, advise our Board of Trustees and head up our strategic planning process — all functions he has performed successfully for years at City of Hope.”

Prior to his role as COO, Jensen served as the vice president for managed care and business development at City of Hope, where he directed its contracting and joint venture programs. He was also responsible for the operations of the City of Hope Oncology Network, California’s then largest oncology-specific IPA consisting of nearly 850,000 patients in Los Angeles.

Jensen began his health-care career in the Providence Health System, where he served the Los Angeles service region for ten years. His progressive experience at Providence in nursing, finance, managed care and operations led him into executive management and health-care administration.

Jensen is a well-recognized leader in the health-care community. He is member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the Healthcare Financial Management Association and the Medical Group Management Association. He earned his undergraduate and master’s degrees in business administration and executive management from the University of LaVerne, Los Angeles.

— Jill Fonte is marketing director for Sansum Clinic.

