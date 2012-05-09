Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:01 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust to Host Community Shred Day

Residents are invited to bring old documents to Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall on May 16

By Elizabeth Saghi for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust | May 9, 2012 | 6:23 p.m.

Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, in partnership with KEYT 3, the City of Solvang, Iron Mountain, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, is sponsoring a Community Shred Day from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 16 at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive.

“Shredding old documents that contain information such as your Social Security number, bank account numbers or any other confidential data is an essential step in protecting yourself from identity theft,” said C.J. Ward, KEYT news anchor. “We’ve had tremendous success in our previous shredding events, and we hope to make this important program a regular event in our community.”

“This is a great community service that we are thrilled to offer to residents of the Santa Ynez Valley,” said Charlie Uhrig, community resource deputy for the City of Solvang.

All types of paper and file folders of any color can be shredded, and there is no need to remove staples, paper clips or rubber bands. We cannot accept cardboard, common trash, hazardous materials, plastics or metals, CDs, DVDs or binders. There is a six-box maximum per person.

For more information, call Randy Weiss, SBB&T community relations officer, at 805.899.8448.

— Elizabeth Saghi represents Santa Barbara Bank & Trust.

