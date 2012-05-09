Winning Ticket Drawn in Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle

Ana Borgas of Torrance will choose between a new home and $1 million in cash; other top prizes also awarded

The Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum is pleased to announce that Ana Borgas of Torrance has won the Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle’s grand prize — a Santa Barbara home or $1 million in cash, winner’s choice.

Borgas’ ticket was pulled at the grand prize drawing on Sunday at Paseo Nuevo.

“Congratulations to our newest $1 million winner. We’re very excited for you!” said Carolyn Glasoe, board president of CAF, who reached the winner by cell phone right after she pulled her ticket.

Borgas is a mother with two young sons, ages 4 and 6, and a physician. Her husband, Remus, is in sales.

“I must say, you made my day,” Borgas said. “Not only did my youngest boy Roman have a fantastic day playing T-ball, but we also won $1 million! I visited Santa Barbara for the first time a couple of years ago and fell in love of it. What a beautiful and charming city.”

When asked if she would take the home or the $1 million in cash, Dr. Borgas said: “For right now, I’m in shock, but my family looks forward to visiting the home and making our decision.”

This is the eighth Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle, and nearly $10 million has been awarded in prizes to date.

“We are the most successful raffle in California,” said Susan Goggin, developer of the Santa Barbara raffle. “We’re one of only two raffles in the state that has awarded the grand prize as advertised every year. We’re very proud of that.”

Other top prize winners included Carolyn McCleskey of Santa Barbara, who won $10,000 and Harry Mira of Santa Barbara won $5,000. Francesca Morris of Granada Hills won the top Multi Ticket prize of a new BMW 5 series or $15,000. Linda Del Castillo of Nipomo won a Santa Barbara dream retreat or $10,000. In the Refer a Friend Drawing, Evelyn Rainbolt and Susan Gregg of Los Alamos won $5,000 each. There were many more prizes awarded. Click here for a complete list of winners.

“We’re grateful to all who have purchased tickets in the home raffle and continue to support the arts,” said Miki Garcia, CAF’s executive director. “CAF is celebrating its 36th year, and the monies raised will allow us to continue educating, exhibiting and cultivating the arts of our time. Special thanks to all of our sponsors and our nonprofit partners Village Properties, PBS SoCal and the Wyland Foundation for all that they did to help us to achieve our goals.”

— Susan Goggin represents the Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle.