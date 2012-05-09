Friday, June 15 , 2018, 5:04 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Winning Ticket Drawn in Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle

Ana Borgas of Torrance will choose between a new home and $1 million in cash; other top prizes also awarded

By Susan Goggin for the Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle | May 9, 2012 | 1:57 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Contemporary Arts Forum is pleased to announce that Ana Borgas of Torrance has won the Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle’s grand prize — a Santa Barbara home or $1 million in cash, winner’s choice.

Borgas’ ticket was pulled at the grand prize drawing on Sunday at Paseo Nuevo.

“Congratulations to our newest $1 million winner. We’re very excited for you!” said Carolyn Glasoe, board president of CAF, who reached the winner by cell phone right after she pulled her ticket.

Borgas is a mother with two young sons, ages 4 and 6, and a physician. Her husband, Remus, is in sales.

“I must say, you made my day,” Borgas said. “Not only did my youngest boy Roman have a fantastic day playing T-ball, but we also won $1 million! I visited Santa Barbara for the first time a couple of years ago and fell in love of it. What a beautiful and charming city.”

When asked if she would take the home or the $1 million in cash, Dr. Borgas said: “For right now, I’m in shock, but my family looks forward to visiting the home and making our decision.”

This is the eighth Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle, and nearly $10 million has been awarded in prizes to date.

“We are the most successful raffle in California,” said Susan Goggin, developer of the Santa Barbara raffle. “We’re one of only two raffles in the state that has awarded the grand prize as advertised every year. We’re very proud of that.”

Other top prize winners included Carolyn McCleskey of Santa Barbara, who won $10,000 and Harry Mira of Santa Barbara won $5,000. Francesca Morris of Granada Hills won the top Multi Ticket prize of a new BMW 5 series or $15,000. Linda Del Castillo of Nipomo won a Santa Barbara dream retreat or $10,000. In the Refer a Friend Drawing, Evelyn Rainbolt and Susan Gregg of Los Alamos won $5,000 each. There were many more prizes awarded. Click here for a complete list of winners.

“We’re grateful to all who have purchased tickets in the home raffle and continue to support the arts,” said Miki Garcia, CAF’s executive director. “CAF is celebrating its 36th year, and the monies raised will allow us to continue educating, exhibiting and cultivating the arts of our time. Special thanks to all of our sponsors and our nonprofit partners Village Properties, PBS SoCal and the Wyland Foundation for all that they did to help us to achieve our goals.”

— Susan Goggin represents the Santa Barbara Million Dollar Home Raffle.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 