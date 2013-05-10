BizHawk: Friends Team Up on New Wine Bar in Funk Zone

A and J Limousine offers new Hot Rod Limo, El Encanto opens satellite boutique, and a Santa Barbara woman helps launch children sunscreen products

Two local wine connoisseurs are eagerly awaiting the opening of their Funk Zone wine bar, a mere month or so away.

Eric Railsback and Brian McClintic will open Caveau Wine Bar & Merchants at 131 Anacapa St., Suite B in mid- to late June as part of a long-planned effort to educate and facilitate introductions to lesser-known great wines made in Santa Barbara County and Europe.

Railsback, who attended Westmont College, met McClintic while living in San Francisco, where the two hatched a plan to bring a “wine icon” back to the Central Coast.

“There’s this huge gap in my mind,” Railsback told Noozhawk. “It kind of fell into place super well. (The Funk Zone) definitely feels like a good place to be.”

Unlike your average tasting room, the wine bar will also serve food, though smaller portions as part of “more composed dishes.”

Caveau plans to host a Santa Barbara County Wine Futures tasting from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

A and J Limousine Adds Hot Rod Limo to Fleet

A and J Limousine has launched a new business service in the form of Santa Barbara Hot Rod Limo, a vehicle that is a stretched version of a 1927 Ford Model T.

The limo has seating for eight and offers daily, 40-minute tours of downtown Santa Barbara and Montecito.

“We felt that Santa Barbara needed some exotic appeal for the tourism industry, but we also wanted the vehicle to complement the beauty of the Santa Barbara coastline,” said Justin Plackett, who has owned and operated A and J Limousine the past 10 years with Andrea Plackett.

The new bright yellow, custom-built car departs daily. The business also offers private tours and private bookings for special or corporate events.

El Encanto Opens Satellite Boutique

On the heels of its March reopening, El Encanto by Orient-Express Hotels Ltd. has opened the doors to Cabana Home’s first satellite boutique.

The boutique features a collection of items, including Loro Piana cashmere throws, Fresco Terry beach bags, hand-poured candles by Aquiesse, Il Fustino olive oil and vinegar, and more.

In addition to the on-site boutique, available weekdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., El Encanto offers in-room shopping for select items from Cabana Home.

“It was important to select a partner that aligns with the authentic travel experiences of the luxury Orient-Express brand, as well as El Encanto’s personalized service philosophy,” El Encanto General Manager Laura McIver said in a news release. “Cabana Home fits exactly what we were looking for. The exclusive boutique by the beloved local company will complement the unique Santa Barbara lifestyle we are offering our guests.”

Sisters-in-Law Create Sun Protection for Kids

Sun Angels, maker of UPF 50-plus sun protection gear for kids, has introduced a new accessory with its UPF 50-plus slip-on arm sleeves.

The new gear was designed with kids and parents in mind by sisters-in-law Stacy DeVreese and Monica DeVreese, who lives in Santa Barbara and also owns Santa Barbara Running Company with her husband, Joe.

Sun Angels arm sleeves are kid-friendly, fashionable and offer UPF 50-plus protection, the best possible rating for protection against potentially harmful UV rays. Children can wear the arm sleeves with a regular short-sleeved shirt, allowing airflow to the underarm area.

Sun Angels arm sleeves are available for purchase on the company website here or at local retailers nationwide.

Mobile Notary Offers New Service

Lori Cole, owner of Lori’s Mobile Notary and Fingerprinting off Highway 101 at 4390 Calle Real has added a new service to better serve the Santa Barbara area.

New services include vehicle registration, registration renewal, title transfers, substitute license plates and duplicate title. Cole already offers notary, fingerprints and passport photos through walk-ins or appointments.

Cole can be reached at 805.683.6350 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

