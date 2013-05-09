Easy Lift Transportation Lands Santa Barbara Airport as Van Sponsor

Easy Lift Transportation is pleased to announce the Santa Barbara Airport as its newest Adopt-a-Van sponsor, a program that provides vital revenue to support Easy Lift’s nonprofit mission.

“When we received a call from Easy Lift to support one of their vans, it was an easy yes for us,” said Hazel Johns, assistant airport director. “As a nonprofit organization that does such great work transporting members of our community, the Santa Barbara Airport is proud to be part of their support team. Easy Lift and the airport make it easy to come and go in Santa Barbara.”

“It is especially gratifying to have the airport’s support,” said Ernesto Paredes, Easy Lift Executive Director. “As fellow transportation providers, we understand the importance of getting our passengers from point A to point B easily and safely. Plus, because of help from sponsors like the Airport, Easy Lift has been able to significantly increase the number of rides we provide through our dial-a-ride program.”

The Santa Barbara Airport is a landmark of aviation and architectural history, as well as a gateway to Santa Barbara with its red tile roof, dark wood beams and old mission garden. Parking is just a few steps away or during peak travel times, its Curbside Concierge greets travelers upon arrival. SBA boasts five major airlines that give travelers easy access to anywhere in the world. Travelers can also use its complimentary WiFi in the airline terminal and 16 spacious computer stations. A free SBA app with a live flight schedule is also available at FlySBA.com.

Established more than 30 years ago with just one vehicle, Easy Lift has become a vital community presence whose mission is fulfill the community’s need for specialized transportation to allow individuals and organizations access to essential programs and services.

Easy Lift has 28 vehicles in its fleet and is operated by a professional team that keeps up with the expanding needs of elderly, disabled and disadvantaged passengers. Last year, Easy Lift scheduled more than 74,492 rides for 1,873 passengers through their Dial-a-Ride program.

Easy Lift’s Children’s Accessible Transportation (CAT) program collaborates with youth charities and provides more than 8,000 rides to the community’s children each year. Its Greatest Generation Accessible Transportation (GGAT) program collaborates with senior-serving agencies beyond their Dial-A-Ride service, and provided 1,664 seniors with access to life-enrichment programs and services.

For more information on the Adopt-a-Van program and additional co-marketing opportunities, contact Melinda Johansson at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or 805.845.8963.

— Melinda Johansson is the development director for Easy Lift Transportation.