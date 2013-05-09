Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:28 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Gina Carbajal Named Executive Director of United Boys & Girls Clubs

By Danielle Deltorchio for United Boys & Girls Clubs | May 9, 2013 | 3:10 p.m.

Gina Carbajal
Gina Carbajal

Gina Carbajal has been selected as the executive director of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, which includes the Carpinteria, Santa Barbara Westside, Goleta and Lompoc clubs as well as Camp Whittier.

Carbajal has more than 26 years of management experience in the child development and health-care nonprofit sectors. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from UC Santa Barbara and will complete a master’s degree in public administration from California State University-Northridge in June.

In her role as executive director, Carbajal will oversee the operations at the four clubs and Camp Whittier, as well as advocate on behalf of the clubs as a critical community resource for more than 7,000 local youth.

Carbajal currently sits on the board of the Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara and has been on the boards of the Children’s Creative Project and Sarah House and a commissioner for the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women.

Carbajal is married to county Supervisor Salud Carbajal and has two children, Natasha and Michael.

Most youth come to the clubs voluntarily to be with friends, participate in sports and engage in educational activities. Children may be referred to the clubs by schools, counselors or other agencies as a means to gain a positive experience socially, educationally, physically and emotionally under guidance of caring adults.

The tenants of United Boys & Girls Clubs are simple yet powerful: a solid education leading to employment and career opportunities; social, emotional, and cultural education; community and civic Involvement; a sense of positive self-identity; health and well-being; and the development of a strong moral compass. The clubs’ mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential, as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

For more information, click here or call 805.681.1315.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 