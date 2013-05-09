Gina Carbajal Named Executive Director of United Boys & Girls Clubs

Gina Carbajal has been selected as the executive director of the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County, which includes the Carpinteria, Santa Barbara Westside, Goleta and Lompoc clubs as well as Camp Whittier.

Carbajal has more than 26 years of management experience in the child development and health-care nonprofit sectors. She holds a bachelor of arts degree from UC Santa Barbara and will complete a master’s degree in public administration from California State University-Northridge in June.

In her role as executive director, Carbajal will oversee the operations at the four clubs and Camp Whittier, as well as advocate on behalf of the clubs as a critical community resource for more than 7,000 local youth.

Carbajal currently sits on the board of the Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara and has been on the boards of the Children’s Creative Project and Sarah House and a commissioner for the Santa Barbara County Commission for Women.

Carbajal is married to county Supervisor Salud Carbajal and has two children, Natasha and Michael.

Most youth come to the clubs voluntarily to be with friends, participate in sports and engage in educational activities. Children may be referred to the clubs by schools, counselors or other agencies as a means to gain a positive experience socially, educationally, physically and emotionally under guidance of caring adults.

The tenants of United Boys & Girls Clubs are simple yet powerful: a solid education leading to employment and career opportunities; social, emotional, and cultural education; community and civic Involvement; a sense of positive self-identity; health and well-being; and the development of a strong moral compass. The clubs’ mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need it most, to reach their full potential, as productive, caring and responsible citizens.

For more information, click here or call 805.681.1315.

— Danielle Deltorchio is a publicist representing United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.