Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 6:30 am | Overcast 54º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca Students Inducted Into Cum Laude Society

By Jennifer Guess for Laguna Blanca School | May 9, 2013 | 2:08 p.m.

On May 2, students from Laguna Blanca Upper School filled Spaulding Auditorium for a ceremony to recognize their newest inductees into the Cum Laude Society, the renowned organization dedicated to honoring scholastic achievement in secondary schools.

Eight new members were inducted at the fourth annual Cum Laude Society Induction Ceremony — seniors Anastasia Antonova, Justin Palmer, Bryana Schantz and Zoe Serbin, and juniors Chloë Brown, Margaret Lazarovits, Lindsay Ligon and Clara Madsen.

Cum Laude Society membership is considered the highest scholastic achievement at independent schools nationwide, and Laguna Blanca is one of only 30 schools in California authorized to admit new members.

College counselor Dr. Karl Revells outlined the basic criteria of the selection process during the ceremony. In addition to outstanding academic achievement, there is an expectation that inductees also stand as models of good citizenship and character.

“But here the similarity ends, for each inductee is also a true individual,” Revells said. “Some of them are highly athletic, some are talented artists, some are musicians and yet others are engineers-to-be. Some are keen organizers; others prefer to be members of a team, while some of them are quiet, reflective souls and others were born social.”

Chapters are permitted to admit no more than 20 percent of a graduating class, 10 percent of whom may be admitted at the conclusion of his or her junior year. Last year, Daria Etezadi, Alex Hawker and Brendon Nylen were inducted into the Cum Laude Society as juniors.

Laguna Blanca School is a K-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. It guides students to greater heights by building upon the 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs. With the introduction of the iPad initiative, the global studies program, the new outdoor adventure education program, and the renovation of the library into a state-of-the-art academic research center, the school continues to broaden and enrich our students’ educational experience.

Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 