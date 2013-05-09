Waxing Poetic Takes Guesswork Out of Mother’s Day with Men’s Shopping Days

All hail, the mamas (Magnificent Angels Marvelous, Always!)! Mother’s Day is the day mom gets to take some credit. She gave life! She’s owed some regalia, especially from her counterpart — dad — and Waxing Poetic is ready to help those looking for something extra special to gift to the moms in their lives.

This Friday and Saturday, Waxing Poetic’s Summerland and Los Olivos boutiques will be holding Men’s Shopping Days — a shopping experience especially designed for the gentlemen, to make shopping for Mother’s Day a breeze.

Waxing Poetic is also making it easy for mom to let the children, men or whoever is searching for the perfect gift know just what her heart desires, with custom “Wish Lists” at both their Summerland and Los Olivos stores.

For gift-givers looking for inspiration, Waxing Poetic has hand picked several pre-styled pieces for Mother’s Day gifts, including the Scrolled Mom necklace, Heartstruck bracelet, Splendid necklace and so much more.

No time to stop by the stores? No problem! Visit Waxing Poetic’s website and discover Waxing Poetic’s Top Ten Mother’s Day Picks by clicking here.

Fellas, don’t miss Waxing Poetic’s Men’s Shopping Days on Friday and Saturday during their regular store hours. Have mom fill out a wish list or simply stop by and let our associates help you pick out the perfect gift for her.

Over the past decade, Waxing Poetic’s heirloom-quality, much-beloved jewelry designs — including charms, pendants, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings and other gift-able offerings — have won over the hearts of many, and the 2013 collection is bound to cast many more under the Waxing Poetic spell.

Click here for more information and to view all of these treasures and more, or find a specialty retail location near you.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Waxing Poetic.