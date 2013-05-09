Workshop Aims to Identify Challenges for Seniors in Getting Around Goleta

Safe Routes for Seniors, a project of the Coalition for Sustainable Transportation (COAST), will be hosting a workshop for seniors intended to gather their input about the difficulties they face when they are walking and getting around Goleta.

The Goleta Valley Senior Center is partnering with this project as part of Older Americans Month.

The workshop will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, May 15 at the Goleta Valley Senior Center, 5679 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.

Seniors who live and walk are encouraged to attend this workshop, and share their experiences and what intersections and thoroughfares they have trouble navigating. It can be instances where crossing times are too short, or lack of access ramps, unleveled sidewalks or speeding cars.

The results of this workshop will go to the City of Goleta and County of Santa Barbara to inform them when making future capital projects, but to also encourage seniors to walk and bring attention to these difficulties that other populations may not experience.

May is Older Americans Month, and COAST and the Goleta Valley Senior Center want to encourage safe and enjoyable walking in the beautiful city of Goleta. We also want to call attention to some of the unique challenges seniors and the mobility impaired encounter when getting around.

— Jen Stroh represents COAST.