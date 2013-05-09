Young Singers Club Celebrating 15 Years with Saturday ‘ShowCase’

The Young Singers Club is proud to be celebrating its 15-year anniversary.

Brett Mutinelli has been directing this program since it launched in 1998. During this time period, several thousand students have participated in YSC classes, camps and lessons. Many of these students are now grown, and some have started YSC-type classes and lessons of their own in various parts of the country. A few have even become or are on their way to becoming professional singers.

Most importantly, the majority of YSC students have learned to fully embrace their love and joy for music, singing and performing while having gained much experience in solo performance.

The Young Singers Club offers inclusive voice classes, choirs, recitals and performing arts camps for children and teens. The summer camp program is held at Mountain View School. YSC’s goal is to provide a warm, encouraging and safe environment where students feel enthusiastic and confident about performing in front of an audience. Students are built up through a flexible teaching style, giving attention to each individual so that each one can shine in performance.

Young Singers Club choirs are choreographed show choirs that sing and dance at festivals, malls, parties, and behind the scenes in nursing homes and retirement homes. These groups perform at community events such as the Lemon Festival, Earth Day, the Santa Barbara International Film Festival as well as local elementary school carnivals. Students from YSC have participated in the Downtown Holiday Parade for 14 years, most recently winning the Best Performance Group award. YSC groups participate in caroling all over Santa Barbara every year for local events and private functions.

The community is invited to attend YSC’s 15-year Celebration Choir ShowCase at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 11 at the La Cumbre Junior High School Theatre, 2255 Modoc Road in Santa Barbara.

The choirs are doing a show of upbeat celebration-type songs that will include audience participation. We’ll get the audience to clap, dance, shout and sing along for several of our numbers. The program reflects a huge range of genres, from ‘30s Gershwin to Motown and from Beatles to contemporary pop music and Broadway.

This fast-paced party show is all about celebrating music, dance, singing, shouting, rhythm, and 15 years of Young Singers Club! The choir singers will perform both large and small group ensemble numbers, with small solos sprinkled throughout the show. The following children’s and teen show choirs will be performing: the YSC Spring Chorus, the Skylarks, the Dynamics and the Beach Girls. Two guest soloists (YSC alumni) will also perform — Daniel Salinas and Leslie Lund.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors/students and can be purchased online or at the door (La Cumbre Junior High School Theatre). This event benefits the La Cumbre Junior High Theater Department.

For more information on the Young Singers Club, visit our website, find us on Facebook or call 805.681.7078.

— Julie Sorenson represents the Young Singers Club.