Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 3:13 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Jesusita Fire: Authorities Pinpoint Fire’s Origin

Investigation focuses on two days of vegetation clearance on Jesusita Trail

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | updated logo | May 10, 2009 | 6:24 p.m.

[Editor’s note: The previous photo credit for the series of pictures of the Jesusita Fire’s earliest stages was incorrect.]

Fire investigators confirmed Sunday afternoon that the origin of the Jesusita Fire was on the Jesusita Trail, commonly accessed from the areas of San Roque or Tunnel roads. The location is in the Cathedral Peak area of upper San Roque Canyon, an area also known as Inspiration Point.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show, Jesusita Fire: Point of Origin
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show, Jesusita Fire: Point of Origin.

The cause of the fire appears to be related to the use of power tool equipment involved in vegetation clearance, fire officials said.

Fire investigators are requesting public assistance with identification of the individual or individuals engaged in vegetation clearance on Monday and Tuesday. The unidentified individuals are known to have been on the trail between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on both days, Santa Barbara County fire officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Santa Barbara County Tip Line at 805.686.5061 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Click here for additional information from the InciWeb Incident Information System.

Click here for photojournalist Isaac Hernandez’s pictorial chronicle of the Jesusita Fire, including an unofficial, house by house, catalog of many streets in the burn area.

Click here to sign up for Noozhawk’s free daily e-Bulletin.

Click here for running citizen reports from City2.0 or click here for additional information from sbparent.com.

If you have fire photos to share with Noozhawk, e-mail them to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here for a related Noozhawk slide show from the first day of the Jesusita Fire. Click here for a Noozhawk slide show from the second day of the fire. Click here for a Noozhawk slide show from the third day. Click here for a Noozhawk slide show from the fourth day. Click here for a Noozhawk slide show from the fifth day.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 