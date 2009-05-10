Jesusita Fire: Authorities Pinpoint Fire’s Origin

Investigation focuses on two days of vegetation clearance on Jesusita Trail

Fire investigators confirmed Sunday afternoon that the origin of the Jesusita Fire was on the Jesusita Trail, commonly accessed from the areas of San Roque or Tunnel roads. The location is in the Cathedral Peak area of upper San Roque Canyon, an area also known as Inspiration Point.

The cause of the fire appears to be related to the use of power tool equipment involved in vegetation clearance, fire officials said.

Fire investigators are requesting public assistance with identification of the individual or individuals engaged in vegetation clearance on Monday and Tuesday. The unidentified individuals are known to have been on the trail between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on both days, Santa Barbara County fire officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Santa Barbara County Tip Line at 805.686.5061 or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

