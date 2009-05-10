Jesusita Fire: Most Schools, County Offices Reopen

Most of the area schools closed last week by the Jesusita Fire will reopen Monday, officials from several school districts announced Sunday afternoon.

Despite Sunday’s encouraging progress against the wildfire, county and state officials will continue to support and assist residents displaced by the 6-day-old blaze, both those whose homes have burned or been damaged, and those able to return home but in need of continued assistance.

The Jesusita Fire started Tuesday in the Cathedral Peak area above San Roque Canyon. By Sunday night authorities described the fire as more than 65 percent contained, and neighborhoods continued to reopen to residents throughout the day Sunday.

Santa Barbara County officials urge residents to remain alert, especially if their neighborhood remains under evacuation warning, as shifting wind conditions may continue to affect the fire’s path.

Shelter, Assistance for Fire Evacuees

The American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter closed its Dos Pueblos High School emergency shelter Sunday, but continues to provide shelter and services at the Multi-Activity Center on the UCSB campus.

This site will remain open until further notice, Red Cross officials said Sunday afternoon. The medical shelter at UCSB’s Thunderdome also ceased operation Sunday.

Between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday, the Red Cross will begin working with those people affected by the fire to assess their long-term needs for housing and assistance. In addition, bulk distribution of free cleanup kits, dust masks and water for those in need will continue Monday, also from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, at the Red Cross chapter headquarters, 2707 State St.

Click here to donate online to the Red Cross Jesusita Fire relief effort, as well as future disasters.

Schools and Colleges

These schools, child development and after-school programs closed by the fire will reopen Monday:

In the Santa Barbara School District, schools reopening are:

» Adams

» Caesar Chavez Charter

» Cleveland

» Franklin

» Harding

» Open Alternative

» McKinley

» Monroe

» Parma Children’s Center

» Peabody Charter

» Roosevelt

» Santa Barbara Charter School

» Santa Barbara Community Academy

» Washington

» Home School Santa Barbara on the Monte Vista School campus

» Dos Pueblos High

» Goleta Valley Junior High

» La Colina Junior High

» La Cuesta Continuation High School (including Community Day School)

» La Cumbre Junior High

» San Marcos High

» Santa Barbara High

» Santa Barbara Junior High

In the Hope School District, schools reopening are:

» Hope

» Monte Vista

» Vieja Valley

Montecito Schools

» Cold Spring School

» Laguna Blanca School

» Montecito Union School

» Mount Carmel School

At Bishop Diego High School, only staff and selected students will be allowed on campus Monday:

» Monday: Staff only, as well as A.P. Physics class

» Tuesday: Open to all students

For more information, call the Santa Barbara County Education Office, 805.964.4711; the Santa Barbara School District, 805.963.4331; the Cold Springs School District, 805.969.2678; the Goleta School District, 805.681.1200; the Hope School District, 805.682.2564; or Bishop Garcia Diego High School, 805.967.1266.

Antioch University

Classes at Antioch University will resume Monday.

Westmont College

Students were allowed back campus Sunday afternoon, Westmont officials said.

Mayterm will begin Tuesday; more information about Mayterm has been posted on the Westmont College website, and updates will be posted Monday, school officials said Sunday.

Businesses, museums

After being closed for nearly a week, the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will open its doors again at 10 a.m. Monday . The Museum’s Ty Warner Sea Center located on Stearns Wharf is again open to the public.

Any scheduled events at the Museum will proceed, officials said Sunday. For more information go to www.sbnature.org and click on the red banner box.

County Offices, Employees

Employees who were evacuated from the Calle Real county offices, including the Public Health Department, Alcohol Drug & Mental Health Services, Department of Social Services, the Agriculture Commissioner’s Office, and more, are directed to return to work Monday.

In addition, all clinics and other services located at the Calle Real site will accept clients and patients during the regularly scheduled hours.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .