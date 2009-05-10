Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 3:12 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

KCBX Gears up For 21st Annual Live Oak in June

Music and arts festival will fill the hills with the sounds of family fun

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Staff Writer | May 10, 2009 | 6:27 p.m.

The 21st Annual Live Oak Music Festival, a three-day concert and camping event held every year on Father’s Day weekend in the hills above Santa Barbara, off Highway 154, is around the corner.

This year’s festival will be held on June 19, 20 and 21. One hundred percent of the proceeds from Live Oak go to support San Luis Obispo’s KCBX Public Radio, a nonprofit organization.

The musical artists confirmed are Grammy award-winning Rodney Crowell; Anonymous 4 with Darol Anger and Scott Nygaard; Grammy award-winning Early Americana band The Subdudes; 2008 Grammy winning bluegrass album of the year, Jim Lauderdale Bluegrass Band; New Orleans rockin’ R&B, Dave Alvin and the Guilty Women; Old Blind Dogs; Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue; Amanda Shaw; The Cute Guys; Cajun Girlyman; and Masanga Marimba Ensemble Music of Zimbabwe & Latin America. More artists are expected to be booked, officials said.

Live Oak, as it has become affectionately known, is more than just a music festival — it is an experience rooted in music and community. These two elements together create a three-day journey into a timeless place that is far removed from work and schedules. The festival features a collage of live music ranging from traditional, folk, bluegrass and gospel, to blues, jazz, classical and world music.

KCBX Public Radio was founded in 1975 and is a listener supported, nonprofit radio station that serves the Central Coast with classical music, jazz, alternative musical arts and public affairs programs. KCBX also encourages an interest in and appreciation of fine arts and issue oriented news for the people of our community.

To see the complete three day concert lineup and to order tickets, visit www.liveoakfest.org.  If they are ordered from the website, ticket prices are $115 for full festival adult tickets, and teens’ tickets are $75 and children’s tickets $35. Day tickets are $35 for adults and teens and $15 for children. For more information, call 805.781.3030.

Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

