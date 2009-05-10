No Damage Reported in Friday’s Ojai Earthquake

A magnitude-4.2 earthquake gave Ojai a jolt Friday but there were no reports of injuries or damage.

The temblor, which struck at 1:27 p.m. Friday, was centered four miles east of Ojai and 4.1 miles below the earth’s surface, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It was felt as far away as Carpinteria and a witness told the Ventura County Star she felt two sharp booms that she thought were “sonic booms, not an earthquake.”

