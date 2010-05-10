Allen Associates Hosting Energy Efficiency Workshop

The free event will focus on enhancing home efficiency and comfort

Your energy meter can run fast, slow or backward. Which do you want?

Allen Associates is offering a free workshop on how to make your home more comfortable and energy efficient, at 7 p.m. May 12 in Farrand Hall at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

This workshop also will outline all of the new financial incentives at the federal, state and local levels that can help offset the cost of any energy efficiency improvements made to a home as well as the costs for the installation of alternative energy systems such as solar water and photovoltaic systems.

Interested participants can RSVP to 805.884.8777 x121 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Karen Feeney is the green resources manager for Allen Associates.