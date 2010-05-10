Citizens Planning Association Names New Executive Director

LeeAnne French will replace Naomi Kovacs, for whom a farewell party will be held Sunday

The Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara County announced Monday that it has named LeeAnne French as its executive director.

French will replace Naomi Kovacs, who has served as executive director of CPA for nine years.

French has 20 years of experience in strategic marketing, event management, public relations and advocacy. A soon-to-be graduate of UCSB’s Bren School, French will earn a master’s degree in environmental science and management.

Her record of accomplishment demonstrates a proven track record in business leadership and revenue generation and strong results orientation. She is on the board of the Coastal Fund, which distributes more than $300,000 annually, and is a member of the Association of Environmental Professionals.

“We are excited about LeeAnne joining our team,” said Steve Dunn, president of the Citizens Planning Association. “Her extensive experience in business, marketing and strategic planning will serve us well as we shape CPA’s role and contribution to Santa Barbara for the next 50 years.”

The employment process consisted of a local, regional and nationwide search, which resulted in a large pool of applicants and a two-month process.

“We knew when we started this process that we’d have a hard time replacing our current executive director,” said Nels Henderson, chair of CPA’s Transition Committee. “Naomi’s contributions have been greatly appreciated and will be missed.”

A farewell party for Kovacs will be held Sunday at the Lobero Theatre’s courtyard, and will feature a toast to Kovacs as well as a special appearance by the acclaimed reggae band Militia of Love.

For more information about the event or CPA, click here or call 805.966.3979.

— Nels Henderson chairs the Transition Committee for the Citizens Planning Association of Santa Barbara.