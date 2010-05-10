Film Taps Environmental Effects of Bottled Water

See Tapped at a screening May 19 at the Museum of Natural History

What began as the Great Pacific Garbage Patch has become the worldwide oceans garbage patch.

Scientists are discovering that plastic has permeated every corner of our oceans, bringing with it toxins dangerous to both marine animals and the people who ingest them. Eighty percent of oceanic plastics start out on land — indeed, it is people who are the cause of all this plastic pollution.

The film Tapped explores the need to use less plastic, specifically in the form of bottled water.

View the film at a free screening event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19 in the Fleischmann Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.

Learn about bottled water and find answers to the question: Do we really need to drink so much of it?

The screening is sponsored by the city of Santa Barbara’s Where’s Your Bag? campaign, Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, the Community Environmental Council, the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum and Choose to Reuse.

For more information, e-mail Kathi King at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Kathi King represents the Community Environmental Council.