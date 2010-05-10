Gary Strom Named President of Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council

He has more than 35 years of industry experience

Gary Strom is the new president of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council, a professional organization made up attorneys, certified public accountants, trust officers, certified financial planners and chartered life underwriters who are regularly engaged in the estate planning field.

Strom is a CFP and a CLU and has more than 35 years of experience in the estate and financial planning field.

He is affiliated with Partnervest Financial Group and is a founding member of the PS Wealth Management Group.

Strom is also a board member of the Financial Planning Association of Ventura County and a past president of the Santa Barbara chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors.

Karen Hickman, CFP, is past president of the council.

Other board members for 2010 are Del Rudeen, trust officer for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, vice president of programs; attorney Lani Collins, secretary; and Holly Cramer, CPA at Walpole & Co., treasurer.

— Jennifer Goddard is a publicist.