Goleta Chamber to Welcome New Members
Ribbon-cutting ceremonies are planned for BlueStar Parking and Complete Nutrition
By Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce |
| May 10, 2010 | 6:46 p.m.
Join the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce as it cuts the ribbon with the following new members:
» 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, BlueStar Parking at Citrix Online, 7140 Hollister Ave. in Goleta.
» 1 p.m. Sunday, May 16, BlueStar Parking at Santa Barbara Polo fields, 3375 Foothill Road in Carpinteria.
» 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 19, Complete Nutrition at 5782 Calle Real in Goleta.
Support Noozhawk Today
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.