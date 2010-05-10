Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 6:59 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Goleta Makes $811,609 Payment to Cover State Raid

A judge has ordered local redevelopment agencies to abide by a California budget provision

By Jaime Valdez | May 10, 2010 | 10:48 p.m.

The city of Goleta Redevelopment Agency on Monday turned over $811,609 to the Santa Barbara County auditor — a required payment resulting from the state’s decision to raid $2.05 billion from California redevelopment agencies statewide.

The payment was made in accordance with a ruling by Sacramento Superior Court Judge Lloyd Connelly last week that instructed local redevelopment agencies to abide by the provisions of ABX4-26, passed last year as part of the state budget. The bill allows the state to take $2.05 billion in redevelopment funding statewide.

The California Redevelopment Association is appealing the Superior Court ruling to the Court of Appeal.

“Taking this funding will stall the work of redevelopment in Goleta,” Goleta Mayor Eric Onnen said. “The money being turned over to fund state obligations will have an adverse effect on local revitalization projects, and no one really knows the true impact this will have on communities like ours across the state.“

Vyto Adomaitis, director of redevelopment, neighborhood services and public safety, said, “It’s very disappointing to see these important resources diverted away from our community. For many cities like Goleta, redevelopment is a powerful tool to help revitalize neighborhoods, build affordable housing and stimulate economic development efforts. These efforts are all the more important in today’s economy to our residents and businesses.”

California Redevelopment Association Executive Director John Shirey vowed to fight the Superior Court ruling.

“Despite this ruling, we continue to believe taking local redevelopment funds and using them to fund state obligations is unconstitutional,” he said. “We have a strong case and feel confident the lower court ruling will be overturned by the Court of Appeal.”

— Jaime Valdez is a senior management analyst for the city of Goleta Redevelopment Agency.

 
