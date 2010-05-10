Marymount Treats Moms to Luncheon and Roses

The school celebrates with a mother-daughter outing to Rose Story Farm

Everyone knows that Mother’s Day just isn’t Mother’s Day without flowers. On Friday, Marymount of Santa Barbara celebrated Mother’s Day early with a mother-daughter luncheon at Rose Story Farm.

Tucked in the foothills of Carpinteria, Rose Story Farm is arguably one of the nation’s most beautiful working farms.

On Friday afternoon, Marymount mothers and daughters were greeted by hill after hill of roses bursting with spring blooms.

Dani Hahn, owner of Rose Story Farm, guided the group on a tour through acres of roses just as remarkable for their variation and stories as for their remarkable beauty.

Marymount mothers, grandmothers, aunts and daughters arrived in hats and sundresses for the tour, games on the lawn, and a delicious lunch under umbrellas in the garden. It was a perfect afternoon.

Most left Rose Story Farm with their arms full of fresh-cut roses and, in some cases, even with hard-to-find live rose varieties to plant in the garden.

Mother’s Day arrived early for all who attended — and with lots and lots of flowers.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.