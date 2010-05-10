Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 7:11 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Marymount Treats Moms to Luncheon and Roses

The school celebrates with a mother-daughter outing to Rose Story Farm

By Molly Seguel | May 10, 2010 | 2:41 p.m.

Everyone knows that Mother’s Day just isn’t Mother’s Day without flowers. On Friday, Marymount of Santa Barbara celebrated Mother’s Day early with a mother-daughter luncheon at Rose Story Farm.

Tucked in the foothills of Carpinteria, Rose Story Farm is arguably one of the nation’s most beautiful working farms.

On Friday afternoon, Marymount mothers and daughters were greeted by hill after hill of roses bursting with spring blooms.

Dani Hahn, owner of Rose Story Farm, guided the group on a tour through acres of roses just as remarkable for their variation and stories as for their remarkable beauty. 

Marymount mothers, grandmothers, aunts and daughters arrived in hats and sundresses for the tour, games on the lawn, and a delicious lunch under umbrellas in the garden. It was a perfect afternoon.

Most left Rose Story Farm with their arms full of fresh-cut roses and, in some cases, even with hard-to-find live rose varieties to plant in the garden.

Mother’s Day arrived early for all who attended — and with lots and lots of flowers.

— Molly Seguel is the director of admissions for Marymount of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 