PathPoint Hosting Open House for Community Access Program

The May 26 event will be an opportunity to learn more about its services

By Tasha Donovan | May 10, 2010 | 3:48 p.m.

To share its programs and services with the community, PathPoint is hosting an open house for its Community Access Program from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. May 26 at 2801-A De la Vina St. in Santa Barbara.

Founded in 1964, PathPoint is a local nonprofit organization that provides comprehensive training and support services that empower people with disabilities to live and work as valued members of the community.

Tasha Donovan, CAP’s coordinator, said the afternoon event will be an opportunity for individuals with disabilities, their family members and other interested community members to learn more about the services offered by PathPoint.

“We look forward to sharing information about and providing tours of the Community Access Project,” she said. “CAP provides meaningful activities and engaging social interaction in a safe and nurturing environment for individuals with moderate to severe physical and developmental disabilities.”

One of four Community Access Programs offered in South Santa Barbara County, CAP responds to the needs of people who are nonambulatory or who have close personal care needs. Individuals with disabilities undertake an active role in planning their own services, even if they do not use traditional communication styles. PathPoint has developed ways to understand the needs, preferences and desires of all its participants. CAP provides services in both Santa Barbara and Goleta.

To participate or to receive more information, call Donovan at 805.898.8866. To learn more about PathPoint, click here or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— Tasha Donovan is a program coordinator for PathPoint.

