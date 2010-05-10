Man to Be Honored for Saving Toddler’s Life

The public is invited to join the American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter and the Santa Barbara City Fire Department in honoring a community hero for his lifesaving actions.

Rick Robledo will be awarded a Red Cross Certificate of Merit at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Santa Barbara City Fire Station No. 3, 415 E. Sola St. The toddler whose life was saved will be in attendance, along with his family.

On April 11, Robledo was visiting the home of friends when 20-month-old Jared Herrara began to choke. Robledo was in another room at the time and heard the commotion in the living room. The toddler was unresponsive and resting in his grandmother’s arms when Robledo entered the living room.

He stated that Jared’s eyes and mouth were wide open when he took the boy from his grandmother. Jared’s skin color was turning purple, and there was no attempt by the boy to breathe.

While the grandmother called 9-1-1, Robledo began a series of Heimlich maneuvers on the young boy. On the third attempt, a nickel popped loose and landed about a foot from the boy. Jared began to breathe on his own and was acting as if nothing had happened when emergency crews from Santa Barbara City Fire and AMR arrived about three minutes later.

Fortunately for Jared and his family, Robledo had completed a CPR course through the Red Cross, which included training related to choking emergencies.

For 100 years, the Red Cross has been teaching people how to prevent and respond to first aid emergencies — giving them the skills and confidence to respond and provide care no matter what the circumstances. Please visit its Web site and consider enrolling in one of the many courses. These lifesaving skills are easy to learn with courses requiring only a four- to eight-hour time commitment.

The Santa Barbara City Fire Department congratulates Robledo for his lifesaving efforts and celebrates the young life saved as a result.

— Gary Pitney is a captain with the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.