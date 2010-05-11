SBCC Student Dies After Fall Off Cliff on Santa Cruz Island

The 22-year-old was hiking with friends when he went over a ledge

A 22-year-old SBCC student fell to his death Saturday during a hike with friends on Santa Cruz Island, according to a statement issued Monday from authorities at Channel Islands National Park.

Taylor Brent Correia of Santa Barbara, who is also the brother of San Diego Padres pitcher Kevin Correia, fell off a 60-foot ledge overlooking Potato Harbor.

The fall was reported about 2:30 p.m. Saturday by one of Correia’s friends, who had accompanied him on the hike.

A park official responded to the call and found Correia alive but unconscious. He was airlifted to St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard.

He was pronounced dead when he arrived at the hospital about 4:30 p.m. The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office determined that blunt force chest injuries caused the accidental death.

Correia had been hiking with several friends, some of whom witnessed the fall, and authorities are examining whether alcohol played a role in his fall.

