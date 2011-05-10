Bishop Diego High Songbird Heading East This Summer

Allison Swift, a junior at Bishop Garcia Diego High School, doesn’t have a lot of free time on her hands these days.

With AP and honors classes, student government projects and the spotlight role of Mrs. Pots in the upcoming production of Beauty and the Beast, she is burning the candle at both ends, and it doesn’t look like she will have much time to relax this summer either.

Swift has received word that she is one of 35 people nationally to be accepted into the New York University Steinhardt School’s Music Theater Workshop. The program runs for three weeks in July and is made up of current NYU students and a handful of others whose audition DVDs caught the eye and ear of the directors and vocal coaches at the highly competitive school of music.

Swift has always loved to sing and has been working with classical vocal coach Agatha Carubia at the Music Academy of the West since she was 12 years old. She also studies jazz and ballet to bolster her stage presence.

Swift plans to work toward a bachelor’s degree in musical theater with a minor in music business, and will be applying to the Boston Conservatory of Music, NYU and the University of Cincinnati in the fall.

Catch Swift in Bishop Garcia Diego High School’s spring musical production of Beauty and the Beast at 7 p.m. May 20-21 in the main gym on campus. Tickets are $10.

— Ashley Snider is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.