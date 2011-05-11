Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:11 am | A Few Clouds 51º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Boys’ Tennis: Chargers Score Wild-Card Round Win

Dos Pueblos will travel to Palos Verdes on Wednesday

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | May 11, 2011 | 1:01 a.m.

The wind swirled wildly and wickedly Tuesday throughout the wild card round of the CIF boys’ tennis playoffs, but Dos Pueblos High School prevailed 13-5 against the Simi Valley Pioneers.

We had four sweeps, split between singles and doubles. Jared Madison dispatched all of his opponents quickly and lost only two games. Richard Cheng had a tough second round, and led the match at 5-2 when a momentum shift occurred. His opponent was hitting the lines and corners with hard, flat balls, and soon the match was 5-5. Cheng did not relent and grinded out the win, and then quickly energized himself up for the third round.

Eric Katz and Sean Handley, our Channel League duo, like Madison, made fast work of their opponents, and lost only two games. Our Ojai pair of Jake Roberts and Caleb Franzen overcame a 0-5 deficit to pull out a win in a set tiebreaker in the second round. We could see the balls swirl all over the court.

After that set, they finished their sweep, eliminating the No. 1 Simi Valley team in commanding fashion. Some of our players were having tough times with the conditions, as well as allergies, but no one went home empty-handed. Everyone won games.

After a tired first-round loss, Peter Shao and Mason Casady stepped up quickly in the second round, but at 5-2, the momentum shifted. They fought for every game, and the opponents pushed them to a tiebreaker and took the set. In the third round, Shao and Casady were determined to take that set. They did. I am thinking about some lyrics from the 1970s song “Tinman” by America: “But Oz never did give nothing to the Tin Man, That he didn’t, didn’t already have ... So please believe in me.”

Deep down, the talent was there. The players had to believe to let that talent come out. Their coaches certainly believed in all of them.

On Wednesday, the Chargers will make the trek to play the Sea Kings of Palos Verdes, No. 2 in Division I. This win improves the Chargers’ record to 11-7. Way to go, Chargers! 

Dos Pueblos Singles

Jared Madison 3-0
Richard Cheng 3-0
Greg Steigerwald 0-3

Dos Pueblos Doubles

Eric Katz/Sean Handley
Peter Shao/Mason Casady
Jake Roberts/Caleb Franzen

Simi Valley Singles

Nathan Shirley 1-2
Guenter Newman 1-2
David Phan 1-1
Justin Cabatin 0-1

Simi Valley Doubles

Ted Liu/Nick Lee 1-2
Gautam Krish/Tommy Nguyen 1-2
Alex Pae/Andrew Yi 0-2
Shauyon Bahktminoo/Warren Nguyen 0-1

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 