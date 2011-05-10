Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:28 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Get Paid to Recycle Your Old Refrigerator or Freezer

SCEEP is hosting a free pickup day on June 4

By Marjorie Wass for SCEEP | May 10, 2011 | 3:13 p.m.

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership, a partnership of Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas Co., the cities of Carpinteria, Goleta and Santa Barbara, and Santa Barbara County, are hosting a free refrigerator pickup day on Saturday, June 4.

All residents and businesses in South Santa Barbara County who want to replace their older working refrigerator or freezer with a more energy-efficient appliance or dispose of a spare are encouraged to register.

In addition to picking up old, working units and recycling them, SCE will also pay $50 for a refrigerator and $50 for a freezer, limit two units per qualifying customer. Old appliances are dismantled at a recycling center, where the metals and refrigerants are removed in an environmentally safe manner.

The pickup day is one of many SCE programs hosted by the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership to help the region shift toward more energy-efficient technologies.

To participate in the pickup, residents and businesses should click here to register or call 800.234.9722. SCE will visit the qualifying home or business to haul away the old refrigerator or freezer. Participants will then receive a $50 check in the mail.

Customers who can’t participate on that day can arrange a pickup and receive their incentive by calling 800.234.9722 or by clicking here.

To qualify, refrigerators or freezers must be in working (e.g., cooling) order and between 10 and 32 cubic feet, located at a valid SCE billing address within the SCE territory. Pickup is limited to two refrigerators or freezers per location per year.

Click here for more information, or call 805.963.0583 x100.

— Marjorie Wass is a publicist.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 