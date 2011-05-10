Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:24 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
 

Herb Geary Joins Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Board of Directors

He is the vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer for Cottage Health System

By Greg Rogers for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | May 10, 2011 | 5:03 p.m.

Herb Geary

Herb Geary has been named to the Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care board of directors.

Geary has been vice president of Patient Care Services and chief nursing officer for Cottage Health System since 2006.

As a VNHC board member, he will devote his energy and expertise to helping guide policy for the organization while supporting its mission to provide quality home health, hospice and related services to the community, regardless of an ability to pay.

“Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is honored to welcome Dr. Geary to our board of directors, and we look forward to the passion and expertise he brings to our organization,” said Lynda Tanner, president and CEO of the medical nonprofit.

Geary received his nurse training at the Concord Hospital School of Nursing in New Hampshire. He also has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Redlands and completed a master’s degree in business administration with a major in marketing from National University in San Diego.

Before his current position with Cottage Health System, Geary was the chief nurse executive for Banner Good Samaritan Medical Center in Phoenix, Ariz. During his tenure, the 665-bed hospital rose to national prominence for excellence in patient care, and he was responsible for a significant expansion of clinical programs and services.

Under Geary’s leadership, the hospital received the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s Magnet Recognition for nursing and patient care — a distinction given to fewer than 300 hospitals throughout the country.
 
VNHC is governed by a volunteer board whose members give their energy and expertise to guiding policy for the nonprofit health-care organization.

— Greg Rogers represents Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

